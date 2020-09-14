Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Blue Bloods alum Jennifer Esposito is a married woman.

The 46-year-old actress married fitness trainer Jesper Vesterstrøm at a beach wedding over the weekend.

Esposito shared a slideshow of photos Sunday on Instagram, including pictures of herself and Vesterstrøm on the beach with their officiant and showing off their wedding rings after the ceremony.

Esposito's former Blue Bloods co-star Amy Carlson, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and actress Brenda Strong were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So happy for you girl! Xoxox," Carlson wrote.

"CONGRATS!!!!!" Visage added.

"Congratulations to you both!!" Strong said. "So happy for your happiness."

Vesterstrøm posted photos on his own account.

"#love #forever," he wrote alongside a diamond ring and heart emoji.

Esposito was previously married to actor Bradley Cooper and model Louis Dowler.

Esposito played Det. Jackie Curalota in the first three seasons of Blue Bloods. She portrays Susan Raynor on the Amazon series The Boys, which premiered its second season this month.

Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Stan Edgar on The Boys, said in a recent interview with UPI that Season 2 will "blow your mind."

"Intention, morality, politics, money, science -- it's all there in a wonderful way on this show, and I really respect Eric [Kripke] for creating it," the actor said.