Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Ryan Reynolds shared on Twitter this weekend photos of him undergoing a nasal swab to test for the coronavirus before he went back to work on the film, Red Notice.

His wife, actress Blake Lively, snapped the pictures.

Advertisement

"Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it's over. No matter what you say to him, he won't buy you dinner first," Reynolds wrote in Saturday's post.

The Netflix action-thriller also stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson announced earlier this month that he, his wife and their toddler-age daughters were recovering from the virus.

Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it's over. No matter what you say to him, he won't buy you dinner first. : @blakelively pic.twitter.com/CsohqlJCyA— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 12, 2020