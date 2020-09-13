Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Television personality and wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin has shared on social media an ultrasound of the first child she is expecting with her husband, Chandler Powell.

"The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey. We can't wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey," Irwin, 22, captioned a photo of her holding the scan and snuggling with her husband.

The young couple is smiling with their eyes closed in the picture. Irwin is holding a baby kangaroo or joey, while Powell has a koala in his arms.

Powell, 23, shared the same photo on his own account.

"Our little human joey with some of our Australia Zoo joeys. Can't wait for our baby to meet everyone in person. Being a dad is already the highlight of my life," he wrote.

Irwin and Powell tied the knot in March and announced Irwin's pregnancy in August.

