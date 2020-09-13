Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber released on Twitter Sunday a video of Carrie Hope Fletcher singing a song from his upcoming Cinderella stage musical.

"A little surprise for you all. Here is 'Far Too Late' from my new @ALWCinderella, performed by @CarrieHFletcher in an empty Her Majesty's Theatre. - ALW," Webber captioned the nearly 5-minute video, which shows Webber playing the piano to accompany Fletcher, who sings on the theater's stage.

Advertisement

Webber claps quietly for Fletcher, who smiles when she finishes the song.

"Carrie Hope Fletcher will open as Cinderella as soon as I possibly am allowed to get back into the theater again and it can't be too soon," Webber said before the video ends.

Her Majesty's Theatre was the London home of Webber's blockbuster show, The Phantom of the Opera, for 34 years before the coronavirus pandemic prompted the months-long closure of all West End theaters in the United Kingdom and Broadway theaters in the United States.

Cinderella is scheduled to begin previews in March at the Gilliam Lynne Theatre.

A little surprise for you all. Here is Far Too Late from my new @ALWCinderella, performed by @CarrieHFletcher in an empty Her Majesty's Theatre. - ALW pic.twitter.com/e3ZP4ftahF— Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) September 13, 2020