Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Former Top Chef contestant Aaron Grissom was killed this week in a motorcycle crash in Washington, authorities said. He was 34.

Police told CNN Friday that Grissom died after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

Advertisement

TMZ reported Grissom had been speeding and lost control of his bike when he hit a curb in a roundabout Tuesday.

"Bravo and the Top Chef family are saddened to learn about the passing of Chef Aaron Grissom from Season 12: Boston," Bravo said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends."

Grissom also appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and most recently had been working as a restaurant chef in the Tacoma area.