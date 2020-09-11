Sept. 11 (UPI) -- I Am Woman follows the life of Helen Reddy, comedian Katherine Ryan releases The Duchess on Netflix and Fox presents a sneak peek at Season 4 of The Masked Singer this weekend.

In addition, Coastal Elites premieres on HBO and a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air marathon will air on VH1.

Here's a rundown of some of the films and TV shows that will be released this weekend.

Films

'I Am Woman' -- VOD

Tilda Cobham-Harvey portrays singer and feminist icon Helen Reddy in biopic I Am Woman, which comes to video-on-demand services on Friday. Evan Peters and Danielle Macdonald also star in the film, from director Unjoo Moon.

'Unpregnant' -- HBO Max

Haley Lu Richardson plays teenager Veronica, who travels from Missouri to New Mexico in order to get an abortion in Unpregnant, available now on HBO Max. Barbie Ferreira stars as Bailey who drives Veronica to New Mexico while Alex MacNicoll portrays Veronica's boyfriend Kevin.

'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' -- Netflix

Judah Lewis returns as Cole, now a high school student in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, a sequel to 2017's The Babysitter, available now on Netflix. Emily Alyn Lind, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne and Andrew Bach also star.

TV

'The Duchess' -- Netflix

Comedian Katherine Ryan is a single mom trying to raise her daughter in London in The Duchess, which airs on Netflix Friday. Ryan, who also created, wrote and executive produced the series, starts to debate whether or not she should have a second child with her troubled baby daddy.

'Pokemon Journeys: The Series' Part 2 -- Netflix

Ash and Pikachu embark on a journey across multiple regions of the Pokemon world in the second half of Pokemon Journeys: The Series, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The show acts as Season 23 of the Pokemon animated series.

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' marathon -- VH1

VH1 is airing a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air marathon all day Saturday that celebrates the sitcom's 30th anniversary. Ross Bagley, who portrayed Nicky Banks on the series, is hosting the marathon, which will feature 30 episodes picked by fans.

'Coastal Elites' -- HBO

Sarah Paulson, Dan Levy, Issa Rae, Bette Midler and Kaitlyn Dever vent about politics in Coastal Elites, set to arrive on HBO on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. Each star portrays a character talking into a camera during the COVID-19 pandemic as they vent about their lives and living in a world of divided politics.

'The Masked Singer' Season 4 sneak peek -- Fox

Fox is offering a sneak peek of The Masked Singer Season 4 Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT after a pair of football games. The sneak peek will feature new footage, costumes and clues about the new season, which premieres Sept. 23.

'Woke' -- Hulu

Lamorne Morris is a successful cartoonist who experiences a police takedown in Woke, now available on Hulu. Morris' character starts to hear inanimate objects speak to him about racial issues. Cedric the Entertainer voices a trash can and JB Smoove voices a magic marker.