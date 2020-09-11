Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Publisher Ubisoft will release a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time on Jan. 21 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Ubisoft made the announcement Thursday during its Ubisoft Forward presentation alongside a gameplay trailer.

Advertisement

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will feature more realistic graphics, new character models, new cinematic sequences, new parkour animations and a new soundtrack.

The game's controls have also been modernized as players will use the Prince's dagger in order to freeze, slow down, reverse or accelerate time to defeat enemies and solve puzzles.

Yuri Lowenthal, the original voice actor for the Prince, returns while the Prince's partner Farah is being reimagined.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was originally released in 2003. The game spawned two sequels, 2004's Warrior Within and 2005's The Two Thrones.

Disney released a live-action film based on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time in 2010 that starred Jake Gyllenhaal as the Prince.