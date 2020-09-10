Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Pope Julius III in 1487

-- Fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli in 1890

-- Dancer Adele Astaire in 1896

-- Hall of Fame golfer Arnold Palmer in 1929

-- Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in 1933

-- Television journalist Charles Kuralt in 1934

-- Home run-hitting baseball star Roger Maris in 1934

-- Football Hall of Fame member Buck Buchanan in 1940

-- Science writer Stephen Jay Gould in 1941

-- Singer Jose Feliciano in 1945 (age 75)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Lanier in 1948 (age 72)

-- Political commentator Bill O'Reilly in 1949 (age 71)

-- Musician Joe Perry in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor Amy Irving in 1953 (age 67)

-- Actor Clark Johnson in 1954 (age 66)

-- Film director Chris Columbus in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Colin Firth in 1960 (age 60)

-- Cartoonist Alison Bechdel in 1960 (age 60)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Randy "The Big Unit" Johnson in 1963 (age 57)

-- Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma 1964 (age 56)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Joe Nieuwendyk in 1966 (age 54)

-- Film director Guy Ritchie in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Ryan Phillippe in 1974 (age 46)

-- Ballet dancer Misty Copeland in 1982 (age 38)