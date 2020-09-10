Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Busy Philipps is celebrating her "special and incredible" best friend, Michelle Williams, on her 40th birthday.

Philipps, 41, voiced her love for Williams and shared candid photos with the actress on Williams' birthday Wednesday.

Philipps posted photos of herself and Williams getting ready in a bathroom. She also shared a childhood photo of Williams.

"I love these pictures. Because it's just truly so us. I can't believe my best friend is 40. We met 20 years ago, which makes no sense because we're still 27," Philipps joked in the caption.

Philipps and Williams met on the set of Dawson's Creek, which had a six-season run on The WB from 1998 to 2003. The pair played Audrey Liddell and Jen Lindley, respectively.

"I really wish I could be with my friend tonight celebrating how special and incredible and brilliant she is. And to tell her in person how I'm eternally grateful that we met all those years ago because there's no one I'd rather weather all the storms with and celebrate all the wonderful things with and cry and cry and laugh and laugh and drink and not drink with," Philipps said.

Philipps said she's staying hopeful amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by focusing on the "many more birthdays" and memories to come.

"I wish we ALL could be with our friends and the people we love right now. But the thing that gives me hope (I guess) is that life is long. And there are so many more birthdays to come," she said.

Philipps and Williams discussed their early friendship during an episode of Busy Tonight in 2019. The pair recalled their instant connection on the set of Dawson's Creek.

"I met you the first night I was there," Philipps, who joined the cast in Season 5, said. "I remember being prepped that we were going to love each other, and so it felt very high stakes. We ended up immediately loving each other."

Williams got engaged to director Thomas Kail in 2019 and gave birth to her first child with Kail in June. She is also parent to a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, with her late ex-partner Heath Ledger.

Philipps has two daughters, Birdie, 12, and Cricket, 7, with her husband, Marc Silverstein. She said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in August that Birdie "lost her mind" after she surprised her with a star-studded video for her birthday.