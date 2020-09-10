Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Miro, who used to compete in WWE as Rusev, made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite and confirmed that he has signed with the company.

Miro made his AEW debut Wednesday when Kip Sabian announced the grappler as the best man for his wedding to Penelope Ford.

Sabian, after a few mishaps involving a Twitch subscriber and Brian Pillman Jr., finally introduced Miro to the ring.

Miro arrived to the scene with a new blonde look and said he is not only a best man but The Best Man.

"Ten years in the same house, under the same glass ceiling with the imaginary brass ring. Well, you can take that brass ring and shove it up your ass," Miro said, referencing his time in WWE.

Also on Dynamite, TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee defended his title against Dustin Rhodes in the main event. Rhodes was looking for revenge for his brother Cody who Lee had defeated and decimated weeks ago to become the new TNT Champion.

Rhodes attacked Lee before the bell rang as he was being introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts. Rhodes fought valiantly against the leader of The Dark Order and nearly won the match after the veteran unleashed a Canadian destroyer followed by a CrossRhodes.

Lee won the match and retained his championship after he nailed Rhodes with a Discus Lariat for the three count. The Dark Order brought out a defeated QT Marshall, the tag team partner of Rhodes, and celebrated in the ring with their leader. Lee yelled at Colt Cabana, however, to leave the ring.

Matt Hardy was given time to address fans after an injury he suffered on Saturday at the All Out pay-per-view event during his match with Sammy Guevara. Hardy had crashed onto the floor hard during the bout and momentarily laid motionless.

Hardy said that he will make a full recovery and when he returns, he wants to win his first AEW championship. Hardy's wife Reby was in the audience and watched the speech while carrying their infant child.

Kenny Omega was interviewed by Jim Ross following All Out where Omega and Hangman Adam Page lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to FTR.

Omega confirmed that he and Page have gone their separate ways and stated that he will be returning to singles competition.

Other moments from Dynamite included Jurassic Express defeating The Lucha Bros.; Lance Archer and his manager Jake 'The Snake' Roberts promising to defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship; Orange Cassidy defeating Angelico before he was attacked by Santana and Ortiz; Chris Jericho and Jake Hager defeating Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss before announcing that they will be entering into the tag team division; MJF firing his campaign staff; FTR holding a Tag Team Championship celebration that was cut short by Jurassic Express; Ricky Starks mocking Darby Allin and Nyla Rose defeating Tay Conti.

Rose was poised to continue attacking Conti after the match until AEW Women's World Champion Shida arrived onto the scene and broke things up while holding a kendo stick.