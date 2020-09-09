Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Microsoft officially confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that the Xbox Series X will cost $499 and will launch alongside the Xbox Series S on Nov. 10.

The company also noted that pre-orders for both consoles begin on Sept. 22.

The Xbox Series S was announced on Tuesday and is a smaller, less powerful, more affordable option for fans that retails for $299.

Microsoft has now beaten rival Sony and its PlayStation 5 in announcing the price and release date for its next-generation console. The PlayStation 5 is due to be released later this year.

Microsoft also stated that EA Play is coming to the Xbox Game Pass service at no additional cost and that both consoles will be available through the Xbox All Access program in 12 countries.

Xbox All Access allows consumers to purchase the Xbox Series X through payments of $35 a month or the Xbox Series S for $25 a month. The program also provides two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which will include EA Play.