Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced new representation and inclusion standards that Best Picture nominees must meet at the Oscars.

The changes, as part of the Academy Aperture 2025 initiative, are designed to ensure that Best Picture nominees reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience.

Advertisement

The new requirements will go into effect starting with the 94th Oscars in 2022 with studios having to submit a confidential Academy Inclusion Standards form in order to be eligible for Best Picture.

Films will then have to hit inclusion thresholds to be eligible for Best Picture starting with the 96th Oscars in 2024.

Films will have to meet two out of four diversity standards across four areas, which include on-screen representation, themes and narratives; creative leadership and project team; industry access and opportunities; and audience development.

Academy governors DeVon Franklin and Jim Gianopulos led a task force to develop the new representation and inclusion standards which were created from a template inspired by the British Film Institute Diversity Standards.

"The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them. The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality. We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry," Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards will take place on April 25.