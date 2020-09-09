Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Drake posted on Instagram Wednesday a new photo of his 2-year-old son Adonis heading off to his first day of school.

"First Day Of School...The World Is Yours kid," the rapper captioned the image.

Adonis is photographed wearing a black hoodie with black sweatpants as he gets ready to enter into a car.

Drake, 33, shares Adonis with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux, 31.

Drake released the first photos of Adonis in March after confirming that he is a father on 2018 song "Emotionless."

Drake, in August, released his latest music video for single "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk. The musician plays basketball with NBA star Kevin Durant and plays football with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. in the clip.

"Laugh Now Cry Later" is set to appear on Drake's next studio album titled Certified Lover Boy. He last released his fifth studio album titled Scorpion in June 2018.