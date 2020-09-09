Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Music superstar Demi Lovato hopes to use her platform for something "bigger" than singing.

The 28-year-old singer and actress discussed her campaign for Breonna Taylor and her new partnership with Talkspace online therapy during Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America.

On her birthday in August, Lovato launched a Propeller campaign demanding justice for Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed by Louisville, Ky., police during a no-knock search warrant in March.

"We've entered a year where it's been very clear that silence equals violence," Lovato said on GMA. "What's important to me is seeking justice in our society for everyone who's oppressed. I want to use my platform for something much bigger than just singing."

In an essay for Vogue published last week, Lovato credited her career and success to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and other Black women.

On GMA, Lovato also discussed her partnership with Talkspace, an online therapy platform, to help raise awareness and combat stigma about mental health. Her message to those struggling is that they are "absolutely not alone."

"There are so many people, more than ever before that are feeling exactly what you're feeling," Lovato said. "When you are struggling, sometimes you tend to seek out permanent solutions for temporary problems, but those have lasting impacts that make a ripple effect in so many people's lives."

"There are people there that love you and care about you and that will answer the phone if you call," she added. "And if they're not there for you, put on my music and I'll be there."

Lovato confirmed her partnership with Talkspace and promoted therapy Wednesday on Instagram.

"Therapy has saved my life in so many ways, and I wouldn't be where I am today without it," she said in the caption. "There's so much going on in the world right now, so we need to be taking care of ourselves and those around us."

Lovato celebrated her six-month anniversary as a couple with her fiancé, Max Ehrich, this week.