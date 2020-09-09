Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Actress and comedian Amy Schumer says she has Lyme disease.

Schumer, 39, asked fans for advice Tuesday on Instagram after being diagnosed with the tick-borne illness.

Schumer said she's taking the antibiotic doxycycline to treat her illness. She said it's possible she's had Lyme disease for years but wasn't aware of it until this summer.

Schumer shared the news alongside a childhood photo of herself holding her first fishing pole.

"Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I'm on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years," Schumer captioned the post. "Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2."

"I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it," she added.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that spreads through the bite of infected ticks. Symptoms can include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash, according to the CDC. People treated in the early stages of Lyme disease usually recover quickly and completely.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and singers Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber are among the other stars who have been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Schumer gave birth to her first child, son Gene, with her husband, Chris Fischer, in May 2019 after experiencing a difficult pregnancy. She underwent in vitro fertilization treatments in January in the hopes of conceiving another child, but said on Today in August that she's put her pregnancy plans on hold.

"IVF was really tough on me. I don't think I could ever do IVF again, and so I decided I can't be pregnant ever again," Schumer said. "We thought about a surrogate but I think we're going to hold off for now."

Schumer most recently starred in Expecting Amy, an HBO Max docuseries that follows her on her standup tour during her pregnancy.