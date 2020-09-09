Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards will feature a performance from celebrity couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Organizers confirmed Wednesday on Twitter that Shelton, 44, and Stefani, 50, will perform their duet "Happy Anywhere" at the awards show Sept. 16.

"They'd be 'Happy Anywhere' but, lucky for you, @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani will be at the #ACMawards NEXT WEDNESDAY!" the post reads.

Shelton had shared the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"'Happy Anywhere' with @gwenstefani is coming to y'all live from the @ACMawards," he wrote.

Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood are also slated to perform. Yearwood will deliver a special performance of her song "I'll Carry You Home" during an in memoriam segment.

"I'm honored to perform 'I'll Carry You Home' @ACMawards on September 16, paying tribute to those we have lost in the Country Music industry," she tweeted.

I'm honored to perform "I'll Carry You Home"@ACMawards on September 16, paying tribute to those we have lost in the Country Music industry. #ACMawards #EveryGirl pic.twitter.com/vXpjQrAm2X— Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) September 8, 2020

Organizers previously announced that Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi will perform.

The ACM Awards will air live from Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. Presenters include Bobby Bones, Clint Black, Darius Rucker, Runaway June, Cam, Lily Aldridge and Lauren Alaina.