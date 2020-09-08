Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and K-pop group BTS are among the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners.

iHeartMedia announced this year's winners on iHeartRadio stations and social media platforms over Labor Day weekend.

Advertisement

Eilish, 18, won four awards, including Female Artist of the Year and Alternative Rock Album of the Year for When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? She gave a short acceptance speech via remote video.

Swift, 30, took home Pop Album of the Year for Lover. She thanked fans for supporting Lover and her new album, Folklore, in her acceptance speech.

"That is so exciting and so generous of you, the fans, to vote and to care," the singer said.

"Folklore has been the way that I felt like I could still connect with people in this very disconnected time," she added, referencing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BTS won Best Fan Army for their fanbase, known as Army, and Best Music Video for "Boy with Luv" featuring Halsey. The South Korean boy band thanked fans in its acceptance speech.

"This award is for you. You've been with through thick and thin, and we really can't put into words how much you mean to us," RM said.

Other winners included Lizzo, who took home Best New Pop Artist, Post Malone, who won Male Artist of the Year, the Jonas Brothers, who took home Best Duo/Group of the Year, and Luke Combs, who won Country Artist of the Year.

Here is the full list of 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners:

Song of the Year: "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo

Female Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

Male Artist of the Year: Post Malone

Best Duo/Group of the Year: Jonas Brothers

Best Collaboration: "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Pop Album of the Year: Lover by Taylor Swift

Best New Pop Artist: Lizzo

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish

Alternative Rock Album of the Year: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Shaed

Rock Song of the Year: "Ghost" by Badflower

Rock Album of the Year: Fear Inoculum by Tool

Country Song of the Year: "Beautiful Crazy" by Luke Combs

Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Country Album of the Year: What You See is What You Get by Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Dance Song of the Year: "Close to Me" by Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee

Dance Artist of the Year: Marshmello

Dance Album of the Year: World War Joy by The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: "Suge" by DaBaby

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Hip-Hop Album of the Year: Death Race for Love by Juice Wrld

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby

R&B Song of the Year: "No Guidance" by Chris Brown featuring Drake

R&B Artist of the Year: H.E.R.

R&B Album of the Year: Free Spirit by Khalid

Best New R&B Artist: Summer Walker

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: "Con Calma" by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry featuring Snow

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Ozuna

Best New Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist: Rosalía

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: "A Través Del Vaso" by Banda Los Sebastianes

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Christian Nodal

Latin Album of the Year: X 100PRE by Bad Bunny

Best New Regional Mexican Artist: Banda Los Sebastianes

Label of the Year: Republic Records

Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year: Post Malone

Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year: "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee

Producer of the Year: Finneas

Songwriter of the Year: Louis Bell

Tour of the Year: Elton John

Best Lyrics: "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Best Cover Song: Sam Smith and Normani's cover of 5SOS' "Dancing with a Stranger"

Best Fan Army: BTSArmy for BTS

Best Music Video: "Boy with Luv" by BTS featuring Halsey

Social Star Award: Asher Angel

Best Remix: "Trampoline" by Shaed featuring Zayn

Favorite Tour Photographer: Zack Caspary (Why Don't We)

Favorite Music Video Choreography: "Kill This Love" (Blackpink) by Kyle Hanagami and Kiel Tutin