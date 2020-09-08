Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are celebrating the birth of their second child.

The 29-year-old singer and actress and 30-year-old professional basketball player welcomed a daughter, Rue Rose, on Sunday.

Advertisement

Taylor and Shumpert married in October 2016 and also have a 4-year-old daughter, Iman Tayla, aka Junie. The couple shared news of Rue's birth Sunday on Instagram.

Taylor and Shumpert posted videos of their baby girl sleeping. In the caption, Shumpert said Taylor gave birth in the bathroom of their home -- the same place she gave birth to Junie in 2015.

"At 3:28 am on Sept 6 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn't make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!!" Shumpert wrote.

"Now... when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy... but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we'd deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!" he said. "Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore!"

"A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins.... again. Welcome babygirl... we love you!" Shumpert added.

Taylor also voiced her love for baby Rue.

"We love you Rue, welcome baby girl," she wrote.

Music duo Chloe x Halle, actress Taraji P. Henson, singer and actress Christina Milian and actor and producer Kenya Barris were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"incredible!!! God bless you and your beautiful family," Chloe x Halle wrote.

"CONGRATS MOMMA!!!" Henson added.

"Wow! That's amazing! Fate has its way. Congratulations, she's beautiful!" Milian said.

Taylor and Shumpert announced in June that they were expecting their second child.

"We're ready, and we're very excited," Taylor told People at the time. "Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic -- I'm talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can't wait."

Taylor later said on Nick Cannon's Power 106 morning show that the plan was to have singer Erykah Badu serve as her midwife.