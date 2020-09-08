Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Former Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reunited for a "puppy play date."

The 31-year-old actress and 38-year-old actor hung out together Monday with their respective dogs, Maverick and Gregory, and Wesley's wife, Ines de Ramon.

Dobrev shared a group photo on Instagram with Wesley, Ramon and the dogs.

"hard to teach a buncha old dawgs new tricks #puppyplaydate," she captioned the post.

Dobrev and Wesley joked around in the comments.

"a Dobrev and Do(g)brev Wesley sandwich," Dobrev wrote.

"Poor Greggy in this photo," Wesley said.

Dobrev also posted a photo of Wesley and his dog on Instagram Stories.

"When they're full grown but still think they're lap dogs," she wrote. "I'm talking about @paulwesley... obviously."

Dobrev and Wesley played Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries. Dobrev said on the Directionally Challenged podcast in June 2019 that she and Wesley initially "despised" each other on set.

"Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley. I didn't like Paul Wesley," the actress said.

"Everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. I realize now that there's a fine line between love and hate and we despised each other so much that it read as love," she added.

Wesley responded to Dobrev's comments at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in August 2019.

"I think the point that Nina was making, and I'll totally back her up on this, is that we totally clashed [the] first couple years in terms of just getting on each other's nerves, and then developed this wonderful friendship," he said.

The Vampire Diaries had an eight-season run on The CW from 2009 to 2017. Dobrev has since starred on the CBS series Fam, while Wesley stars on the CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story.