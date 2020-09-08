Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Microsoft officially announced on Twitter Tuesday the Xbox Series S, a next-generation video game console that will retail for $299.

"Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever," the company tweeted alongside images of the Xbox Series S.

Advertisement

The Xbox Series S comes in white and has what appears to be a large, black cooling vent on the side.

Microsoft stated that more details will be announced at a later date. The Xbox Series S joins the Xbox Series X as Microsoft's new line of next-generation consoles that will replace the Xbox One series of products.

The Xbox Series X will launch in November, Microsoft previously announced without giving a price point.

The Xbox Series S, due to its name and smaller appearance, is expected to be the cheaper alternative to the Series X.