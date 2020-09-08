Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Online multiplayer game Fortnite has announced a new concert series for September that will be kicked off by Dominic Fike.

Fike will have his performance broadcast live in-game from the Party Royale Spotlight sound stage in Los Angeles on Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. EDT. An encore performance will also take place Sept. 12 at 11 p.m. EDT and on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. EDT.

The singer and rapper will perform hits from his debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, including "Chicken Tenders."

Fortnite developer Epic Games has said that the game's Spotlight concert series is just getting started with more artists set to be announced at a later date.

The studio said that fans should mark their calendars for Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

Fortnite recently launched its fourth season titled Nexus War which features Marvel characters Thor, Iron Man, Wolverine, Storm, Groot with Rocket Raccoon, She-Hulk, Doctor Doom and Mystique joining the game.