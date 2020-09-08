Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Max Ehrich, are celebrating their six-month anniversary as a couple.

The 28-year-old singer and actress and 29-year-old singer and actor marked the occasion Monday on Instagram Stories.

Lovato shared a video of Ehrich playing with their dogs. The video featured the Dave Matthews Band song "Crash into Me" in the background, the same song that Ehrich played when he proposed.

"Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for... I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better. @maxehrich I love you baby," Lovato captioned the post.

Ehrich re-posted Lovato's video on his Instagram Stories.

"Words fall short, baby. Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life. Cheers to forever," he wrote.

Lovato also showed off her engagement ring in a photo of herself holding a rose.

Ehrich re-posted one of Lovato's new photos and called himself the "luckiest man alive."

Lovato and Ehrich were first linked in March and got engaged in July. Ehrich voiced his love for Lovato while celebrating the singer's birthday in August.

"Words fall short baby. You light up this world & i am the luckiest man alive to call you my [fiancée]," Ehrich wrote on Instagram.

"I keep falling more i love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. Can't wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart," he said.

Lovato released her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, in 2017. She will release the new song "Ok Not to Be Ok" with Marshmello on Thursday.