Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Ethan Peters, the makeup guru and YouTube star known professionally as Ethan is Supreme, has died at age 17, his family and friends said.

His father, Gerald Peters, confirmed the teen was found dead in his bedroom on Saturday morning.

Although no official determination has been made yet, the elder Peters said his son is believed to have died of a suspected drug overdose.

"He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for All young people," said Gerald Peters in a statement Sunday, adding recent "cancel culture" phenomenon had "weighed heavy on his heart."

"He was kind soul, who accepted everyone for who they were," Gerald Peters said.

Ethan Peters ran the popular meme account Betch, which had 1.3 million followers when he sold it at the age of 13.

In 2017, he transitioned to beauty influencing on YouTube and Instagram, amassing nearly 1 million viewers in two years.

My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you'd want me to say to the Internet rn but I'm to heartbroken to say it. Rip ️ pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE— Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 5, 2020

Ethan Peters' fellow social media star Ava Louise took to Twitter to mourn him Saturday.

"My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you'd want me to say to the Internet rn but I'm to heartbroken to say it. Rip," she captioned a photo of them together.

A followup Tweet Sunday said: "Ethan had an addiction and addiction should not be shamed. I'm openly discussing his cause of death to save the next kid from a perc. He was so bright and so smart. He needed to live. He was more than his demons and you all are to. Please get help. Call 1-800-662-4357."

She also posted the message: "Addicts can't stop doing drugs. What I meant by test your drugs first before doing them was if you're going to do it (because end of the day they have to want to get better & stop it's out of others control) buy a test kit to make sure it's not fentanyl. Please."