Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Guardians of the Galaxy and The Walking Dead alum Michael Rooker announced on Facebook this weekend that he recently battled COVID-19.

"If y'all aint figured it out by now why I've been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y'all out by saying I've been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y'all know it has been quite a battle," the 65-year-old actor wrote.

"The end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight... but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy [sic] my immune system.1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination."

Rooker also shared a photo of his negative test results dated Friday.

On Sunday, he posted a photo of him pouting and holding a broken martini glass.

"Noooooooooooooooo! After all this time stuck inside...dealing with this crazy COVID Not ABLE TO HANG with family and friends... this is the last straw! I'm done&done. No more of this fancy fragile crap!from now on it's a good old beer stein for me............and YES! Dar is no reason why you can't drink a delicious Hendricks martini out of a stein!!!" he wrote.

Well the day is here this day....04 the month of 09 the year of our Lord 2020..... Great news has surfaced on this day....Posted by Michael Rooker on Friday, September 4, 2020