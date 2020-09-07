Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Guardians of the Galaxy and The Walking Dead alum Michael Rooker announced on Facebook this weekend that he recently battled COVID-19.
"If y'all aint figured it out by now why I've been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y'all out by saying I've been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y'all know it has been quite a battle," the 65-year-old actor wrote.
"The end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight... but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy [sic] my immune system.1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination."
Rooker also shared a photo of his negative test results dated Friday.
On Sunday, he posted a photo of him pouting and holding a broken martini glass.
"Noooooooooooooooo! After all this time stuck inside...dealing with this crazy COVID Not ABLE TO HANG with family and friends... this is the last straw! I'm done&done. No more of this fancy fragile crap!from now on it's a good old beer stein for me............and YES! Dar is no reason why you can't drink a delicious Hendricks martini out of a stein!!!" he wrote.