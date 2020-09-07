Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Bruce Williamson, who sang with The Temptations from 2006 through 2015, has died at age 49, his family said Monday.

"There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now. I love you Daddy. thank you for being awesome. thank you for being loving. thank you for being Who You Are. I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy," his son, Bruce Williamson Jr., wrote on Facebook.

TMZ reported the elder Williamson died Sunday night at his home in Las Vegas after battling COVID-19.

The Temptations was an R&B group created in 1960 and known for its hits "My Girl," "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," "Cloud 9," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" and "Get Ready."

Founder Otis Williams was still appearing with The Temptations this year when live performances were shut down throughout the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rest of the band's lineup has changed many times over the years.

Bruce Williamson performed with the band in concert and television, as well as recorded with it on the albums Back to the Front and Still Here.

After leaving The Temptations, he collaborated with the Las Vegas Ten Tenors and had a solo career as a gospel singer.

He was booked to headline a Sept. 12 pay-per-view concert online.