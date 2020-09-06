Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- The Marquis de Lafayette, French hero of the American Revolutionary War, in 1757
-- Pioneer social worker/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jane Addams in 1860
-- Financier/diplomat Joseph P. Kennedy in 1888
-- Comedienne Jo Anne Worley in 1937 (age 83)
-- Singer/songwriter David Allen Coe in 1939 (age 81)
-- Musician Roger Waters in 1943 (age 77)
-- Actor Swoosie Kurtz in 1944 (age 76)
-- Actor Jane Curtin in 1947 (age 73)
-- Business executive Carly Fiorina in 1954 (age 66)
-- Comedian Jeff Foxworthy in 1958 (age 62)
-- Comedian Michael Winslow in 1958 (age 62)
-- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in 1962 (age 58)
-- Novelist Alice Sebold in 1963 (age 57)
-- Singer/actor Rosie Perez in 1964 (age 56)
-- Singer Macy Gray in 1967 (age 53)
-- Singer Dolores O'Riordan in 1971
-- Actor Idris Elba in 1972 (age 48)
-- Actor Anika Noni Rose in 1972 (age 48)
-- Actor Justina Machado in 1972 (age 48)
-- Actor Justin Whalin in 1974 (age 46)
-- Rapper Foxy Brown, born Inga Fung Marchand, in 1978 (age 42)
-- British socialite Pippa Middleton in 1983 (age 37)
-- Rapper Lil Xan, born Nicholas Diego Leanos, in 1996 (age 24)
-- Actor Asher Angel in 2002 (age 18)