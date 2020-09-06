Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- The Marquis de Lafayette, French hero of the American Revolutionary War, in 1757

-- Pioneer social worker/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jane Addams in 1860

-- Financier/diplomat Joseph P. Kennedy in 1888

-- Comedienne Jo Anne Worley in 1937 (age 83)

-- Singer/songwriter David Allen Coe in 1939 (age 81)

-- Musician Roger Waters in 1943 (age 77)

-- Actor Swoosie Kurtz in 1944 (age 76)

-- Actor Jane Curtin in 1947 (age 73)

-- Business executive Carly Fiorina in 1954 (age 66)

-- Comedian Jeff Foxworthy in 1958 (age 62)

-- Comedian Michael Winslow in 1958 (age 62)

-- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in 1962 (age 58)

-- Novelist Alice Sebold in 1963 (age 57)

-- Singer/actor Rosie Perez in 1964 (age 56)

-- Singer Macy Gray in 1967 (age 53)

-- Singer Dolores O'Riordan in 1971

-- Actor Idris Elba in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor Anika Noni Rose in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor Justina Machado in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor Justin Whalin in 1974 (age 46)

-- Rapper Foxy Brown, born Inga Fung Marchand, in 1978 (age 42)

-- British socialite Pippa Middleton in 1983 (age 37)

-- Rapper Lil Xan, born Nicholas Diego Leanos, in 1996 (age 24)

-- Actor Asher Angel in 2002 (age 18)