Sept. 5 (UPI) -- FBI: Most Wanted actor Kellan Lutz and his wife, model Brittany Gonzales, announced in an Instagram video that they are expecting a child.

The happy news comes after Gonzales lost a pregnancy at six months in February.

"This is real life," Lutz, who starred in the Twilight film franchise, said in Friday's video after his wife showed off her baby bump. "We're pregnant again. If you guys don't know, we are pregnant again."

Gonzales said she and Lutz are excited about their child's impending birth.

"It was a surprise, obviously," she said. "It was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is. There are hard moments, but ... I went through a lot and I'd still like to share my journey in some way that I can."

The couple have been married since 2017.