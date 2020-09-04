Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Developer CD Projekt Red announced on Twitter Friday that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with enhancements.

"The Witcher 3 is coming to the next generation! A visually and technically enhanced version of the game will be available for purchase for PC and next-gen consoles & as a free update for owners of the game on PC, @Xbox One and @PlayStation 4," the studio tweeted.

The enhancements, which will arrive in 2021, will include a range of visual and technical improvements, ray tracing and faster load times across the base game, both expansions and all extra content.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was originally released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in May 2015. The title, based author Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher book series, won Game of the Year at the Game Awards.

Netflix's Witcher television series, also based on the novels, stars Henry Cavill has main character Geralt of Rivia. A second season is in production.

Netflix also has plans to release a six-part prequel series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin that takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher.