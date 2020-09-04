Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Camila Mendes and her new boyfriend, Grayson Vaughan, are making their relationship Instagram official.

The 26-year-old actress confirmed she's dating Vaughan with a photo Thursday on Instagram.

Mendes posted a picture of herself and Vaughan kissing and embracing in front of a private plane.

"that long distance kind of love," Mendes wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Mendes' Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch and 13 Reasons Why stars Tommy Dorfman and Katherine Langford were among those to celebrate the news in the comments.

"i'm not crying!!!! You are!!!!" Petsch wrote.

"FINALLY PUBLIC," Dorfman added.

"Happy for you," Langford said.

E! News said Mendes was leaving for the Riverdale set in Vancouver.

Mendes was previously linked to her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton. News broke in December that Mendes and Melton were taking a break from their relationship after more than a year of dating.

Mendes plays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, which will resume filming Season 5 this month. Lili Reinhart, who portrays Betty Cooper, said on The Tonight Show in August that she is psyched for the season's time jump.

Riverdale co-stars KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse and Vanessa Morgan. The series is based on characters from Archie Comics and airs on The CW.