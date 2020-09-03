Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Usher is going to be a dad of three.

E! News reported the 41-year-old singer and television personality is expecting his third child, his first with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

Us Weekly said Usher and Goicoechea were spotted outside a production studio Monday in Los Angeles. Goicoechea showed her baby bump in a form-fitting t-shirt and jeans.

"They are thrilled and very excited," a source said.

People confirmed Wednesday that Usher and Goicoechea are expecting a child.

"Usher's very excited to be a dad again. They're both thrilled to be expecting," an insider said.

Usher already has two sons, Usher V, aka Cinco, 12, and Naveid, 11, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. He and Goicoechea, a record executive, were first linked in October.

Usher appeared in a TikTok video with his sons and niece in March.

"Cabin Fever #familytime #tiktok #lol #fliptheswitch #challenge," he captioned the post.

Usher is expected to release his ninth studio album, Confessions II, this year. He is also a judge and executive producer for the Quibi dance competition series The Sauce.