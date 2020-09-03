Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is celebrating the launch of her makeup line, Rare Beauty.

The 28-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram to mark Rare Beauty's debut at Sephora.

Gomez shared a photo of herself holding her dog while surrounded by festive balloons.

"SO EXCITED though I wish we could celebrate in person. Thank you to my amazing team at @rarebeauty and our community! This is just the beginning!" she captioned the post.

Model Miranda Kerr was among those to congratulate Gomez in the comments.

"It's a gorgeous line! Congratulations beautiful," Kerr wrote.

In an interview for Interview magazine in April, Gomez described the Rare Beauty line as "clean and easy." The collection features "lip soufflés," concealer, blushes, 48 foundation shades and other products.

Gomez also launched the Rare Impact Fund to provide mental health services in underserved communities. She hopes to use her platform to help break down unrealistic and harmful beauty standards.

"I definitely challenge the idea that mental health and beauty can't coexist," Gomez said in an interview with Refinery29. "When you're feeling a certain way inside, there's always a part of you that reflects on the outside."

Gomez hopes to raise $100 million for the Rare Impact Fund over the next 10 years.

"Mental health is so connected to different things, and I believe that there are a lot of people who may not understand that," she said. "Beyond giving access to so many different shades and colors, I want people to feel like they have a community to turn to and resources that are helpful to them."

Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, in January. She released the new song "Ice Cream" with K-pop group Blackpink last week.