Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is addressing her highly-publicized divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

The 27-year-old singer and actress discussed the "villainizing" she experienced following her split from Hemsworth, 30, during Wednesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Advertisement

Cyrus told host Joe Rogan that she considers herself "too tough" and sometimes worries about how she gets over things "easily." She then brought up the pain of her divorce.

"I recently just went through a very public divorce that [expletive] sucked," Cyrus said. "What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way we used to anymore. That's okay, I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing, and just all those stories."

Cyrus and Hemsworth split in August 2019. Cyrus was linked to Kaitlynn Carter shortly after, and discussed in the interview how her personal life was picked apart following her split from Hemsworth.

"It's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there is no gap in time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this. It's not 'One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy,'" she said. "There was a lot of time in between that that you didn't see."

Cyrus is now single after splitting from Cody Simpson.

"Right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be," she said on Instagram Stories in August.

Cyrus said in her interview with Rogan that she is looking for someone who knows what they want.

"A non-negotiable in my relationship or dating life is you better know what you want, because I'm just not interested in taking another ten years like I did with my first love figuring that out," she said.

Cyrus released the EP She is Coming in May 2019 and has yet to set a release date for her seventh studio album, She is Miley Cyrus.