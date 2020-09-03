Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is addressing her highly-publicized divorce from Liam Hemsworth.
The 27-year-old singer and actress discussed the "villainizing" she experienced following her split from Hemsworth, 30, during Wednesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
Cyrus told host Joe Rogan that she considers herself "too tough" and sometimes worries about how she gets over things "easily." She then brought up the pain of her divorce.
"I recently just went through a very public divorce that [expletive] sucked," Cyrus said. "What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way we used to anymore. That's okay, I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing, and just all those stories."
Cyrus and Hemsworth split in August 2019. Cyrus was linked to Kaitlynn Carter shortly after, and discussed in the interview how her personal life was picked apart following her split from Hemsworth.
"It's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there is no gap in time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this. It's not 'One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy,'" she said. "There was a lot of time in between that that you didn't see."
Cyrus is now single after splitting from Cody Simpson.
"Right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be," she said on Instagram Stories in August.
Cyrus said in her interview with Rogan that she is looking for someone who knows what they want.
"A non-negotiable in my relationship or dating life is you better know what you want, because I'm just not interested in taking another ten years like I did with my first love figuring that out," she said.
Cyrus released the EP She is Coming in May 2019 and has yet to set a release date for her seventh studio album, She is Miley Cyrus.
Moments from Miley Cyrus' career
\Miley Cyrus arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 20, 2006. Cyrus' breakout role
in "Hannah Montana" debuted on Disney Channel earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus (L) and father Billy Ray Cyrus of "Hannah Montana" arrive at the ABC party for the Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on January 14, 2007. In late 2006, the "Hannah Montana" soundtrack hit No. 1
on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Photo by Gus Ruelas/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus arrives for the
Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 24, 2008. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus arrives for the CMT Awards in Nashville on April 14, 2008. Later that month, photographer Annie Leibowitz made a controversial photo
of Cyrus that ran on the cover of Vanity Fair. Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus performs at "Good Morning America" in New York City on July 18, 2008. Cyrus would go on to celebrate her 16th birthday
at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in October of that year. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus provides voice work as "Penny" in the animated film "Bolt," attends the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 17, 2008. She was nominated for Favorite Voice
for her role at the Kid's Choice Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus rides down the parade route on a float at the Macy's 82nd Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 27, 2008. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus arrives at the Academy Awards
in Hollywood on February 22, 2009. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Cast members Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in the Hollywood on April 2, 2009. Years later, Cyrus would joke that Hannah Montana is buried
in the backyard. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus performs on "Today" live from Rockefeller Center in New York City on August 28, 2009. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus arrives at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. The fourth and final season
of "Hannah Montana" premiered that month and finished later in the year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast members Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the premiere of "The Last Song" in Los Angeles on March 25, 2010. The couple got engaged
two years later. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus (L) and her sister Noah Cyrus attend the premiere of "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" in Los Angeles on February 8, 2011. The following month, Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, said that the family was stronger
after the fame from "Hannah Montana." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus arrives for the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 11, 2012. Hemsworth and Cyrus got engaged
later that year for the first time. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. The following year, Cyrus' godmother, Dolly Parton
, would express concern for her behavior. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus performed
at the MTV Video Music Awards with Robin Thicke in New York City on August 25, 2013. Cyrus said she wanted to "make history" with the performance. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus sings "Wrecking Ball" at the American Music Awards
in Los Angeles on November 24, 2013. Cyrus took home the award for Video of the Year for the song the following year at the VMAs and had her friend Jesse, a young homeless man, accept the award
on her behalf. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus performs in London on May 6, 2014. Cyrus' beloved dog died a month before that she commemorated
with a tattoo. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus won Video of the Year award for "Wrecking Ball" at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on August 24, 2014. In September, Cyrus founded the Happy Hippie Foundation
, a non-profit organization that focuses on youth homelessness and the LGBTQ community. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York City on May 4, 2015. That summer, Cyrus said
she is pansexual in an interview with Elle U.K. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. In 2016, Cyrus would join "The Voice"
as a judge. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus marches in solidarity with the Women's March
on Washington in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus performed
at the Grammy Awards in New York City on January 28, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hemsworth (L) and Cyrus arrive for the
Elton John Aids Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing party in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus performs
"The Climb" during the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2018. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Billy Ray Cyrus, Cyrus and her mother Tish Cyrus arrive for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Miley Cyrus starred in "Black Mirror"
later in 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. The couple separated
after their on-and-off 10-year romance in August of 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cyrus performs
on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset, England, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. The three-day event is the largest music festival in Europe, with over 120,000 festival-goers attending. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
