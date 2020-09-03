Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Liam Payne confirmed his engagement and performed his new song on Good Morning America.

The 27-year-old singer appeared on Thursday's episode of the ABC morning show following his engagement to his girlfriend, Maya Henry.

Payne said he and Henry are "just really happy" and celebrating other firsts.

"The last week, I just had a birthday. My son has gone to school for the first time today. So it seems like a lot of firsts for me, really, actually. Which is great," Payne said.

The former One Direction singer has a 3-year-old son, Bear, with his ex-girlfriend, singer Cheryl.

Payne and Henry were first linked in August 2018 and made their relationship Instagram official in September 2019. Payne's rep confirmed the couple's engagement last week after Henry was spotted wearing a diamond ring during an outing in London.

On GMA, Payne also discussed One Direction's recent 10-year anniversary and the possibility of a reunion. One Direction has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2015.

"It feels amazing to be doing ten years of anything, really. Especially to have the success level that we've had, I'm just really grateful the fans have stuck around," Payne said. "We still each of us have a career, which I think has been the most amazing thing out of all of it, really."

"As far as reunions go, I don't know too much, but I got wonderful, lovely birthday messages from everyone, which was really, really nice," he added.

Payne released his debut solo album, LP1, in December. He performed "Midnight," his new song with Alesso, on GMA.