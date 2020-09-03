Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Food Network star Katie Lee is a new mom.

The 38-year-old television personality and cookbook author welcomed her first child, daughter Iris Marion, with her husband, Ryan Biegel, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Lee shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with her baby girl.

"Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel 9.2.20 Our hearts are so full," she captioned the post.

Cooking Channel star Laura Vitale, model Hilary Rhoda and television personality Daphne Oz were among those to congratulate Lee in the comments.

"Ohhhhhhhh my heart!!!! Congratulations my love!!" Vitale wrote.

"Baby Iris!! So beautiful, congratulations!!" Rhoda added.

"Oh oh oh!!! She's here!!!! Congratulations mama!!! She is perfect and you both are so beautiful," Oz said.

Lee announced her pregnancy in February after struggling with infertility. She previously said she underwent in vitro fertilization that was unsuccessful.

"I know a family will happen for us, it is just going to be a different journey than we imagined," Lee said in April 2019. "We will keep working towards it. Someday we will have our happy new beginning and I pray any of you experiencing the same will have yours too."

Lee and Biegel, an actor and producer, married in September 2018.

Lee co-hosts the Food Network series The Kitchen and the Cooking Channel series Beach Bites with Katie Lee. She previously hosted Top Chef and and appeared as a guest judge on Beat Bobby Flay.

Advertisement