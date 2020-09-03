Sept. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is giving a glimpse of its new film Break the Silence: The Movie.

The K-pop group released a new preview of the forthcoming documentary Thursday.

The teaser shows the members of BTS introduce themselves and explore the concept of the group's "persona."

Break the Silence will tell "the untold stories of BTS from on and off stage," the trailer promises.

BTS shared a first trailer for the film in August that shows Jimin reflecting on his bond with the group.

Break the Silence is directed by Park Jun-soo. The film follows BTS on its 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour and features candid personal stories from the members.

Break the Silence will be released online and in theaters Sept. 24 in the United States. The film is BTS' fourth movie.

BTS released the new, English-language single "Dynamite" in August. The group will perform the song on Today and America's Got Talent this month.

