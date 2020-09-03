Sept. 3 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Evelyn Halas is a new mom.

The television personality thanked fans for their well-wishes Wednesday on Instagram Stories after welcoming her first child, a son, with her husband, Justin Halas.

Advertisement

"Thank you everyone for all your good wishes. I really appreciate it!" she wrote alongside kissy face, blue heart, baby and mother emojis.

Halas previously posted a photo of her baby boy's feet.

"Hi everyone! #BabyHalas is here," she wrote.

Halas, who hails from Cali, Columbia, and Justin Halas, from San Jose, Calif., met during the 2013 World Games in 2013. The couple documented their romance in 90 Day Fiancé Season 2, which aired in 2014.

Halas announced her pregnancy in April and said in May that she was expecting a boy. She shared a baby bump photo in August in the final weeks of her pregnancy.

"The last few days I'm not felt well! but Today I said to myself... girl you can do it!" Halas captioned the post.

90 Day Fiancé is a TLC series featuring couples where one partner is seeking or has a K-1 visa. Season 7 star Robert Springs and his wife, Anny, welcomed their first child together, daughter Brenda Aaliyah, in July.

Advertisement