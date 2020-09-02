Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry has become the newest billionaire in the entertainment industry, according to a new report from Forbes.
Forbes published a cover story on Perry and his Hollywood empire on Monday which gives an inside look into the actor and filmmaker's various business ventures.
The publication estimates that Perry has earned $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005, with his estimated net worth at $1 billion.
Perry, 51, owns everything he has released, including 1,200 episodes of television, 22 feature films and multiple stage plays. He has a production deal with ViacomCBS and has an equity stake in streaming service BET+.
Perry also owns Tyler Perry Studios, a 330-acre studio in Atlanta. The lot contains 12 sound stages named after famous Black entertainers such as Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith.
Perry, who first started his career touring small theaters around the country to perform plays that he wrote, produced and starred in, received the 2,675th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October.
"I love when people say you come from humble beginnings. It means you were poor as hell," Perry told Forbes.
"Ownership changes everything," he continued.
Perry is set to receive the Governors Award at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 20.
Moments from Tyler Perry's career
Tyler Perry arrives at the premiere of "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" in Los Angeles on February 21, 2005. Later that year, Perry attended
the United Negro College Fund's annual "An Evening of Stars" fundraiser. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo
Perry arrives for the premiere of "Madea's Family Reunion" in Los Angeles on February 21, 2006. A few months later, the film competed for No. 1
in DVD sales. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Perry signs copies of his new book
"Don't Make a Black Woman Take Off Her Earrings" in New York City on April 11, 2006. The book won Perry
the Quill Award. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, cast members Jill Scott, Janet Jackson and writer-director Perry share a laugh at the premiere for "Why Did I Get Married?" in New York City on October 9, 2007. The film debuted at No. 1 in DVD sales
with more than 2 million copies sold. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Aretha Franklin (L) accepts the Vanguard Award from Perry at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 14, 2008. Later on, Perry shared that the first time she called him
, she asked to speak to his character, "Madea." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Taraji P. Henson, Perry and Sanaa Lathan arrive for a special screening of "Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys" in New York City on September 8, 2008. The film would premiere at No. 2
in the box office and go on to sell one million DVD copies
in its first week debut. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Perry attends the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2009. A few months later, TBS extended the sitcom
, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne." Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Mary J. Blige, Kwesi Boakye, Taraji P. Henson and Perry arrive for the premiere of "Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself" in New York City on September 8, 2009. The film premiered at No. 1
at the box office. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Mayor Cory Booker of Newark, N.J., Katie Couric, Perry, Ashton Kutcher and Bernadette Peters attend the Entertainment Industry Foundation press conference announcing two major initiatives encouraging volunteerism in New York City on September 10, 2009. A couple months later, Perry was featured
on Barbara Walter's "10 Most Fascinating People of 2009." Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Perry accepts the Chairman's Award during the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2010. A few months later, Lionsgate acquired the rights to his 11th Madea franchise film, "Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 7, 2010. The next month, his film "Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?" premiered at No. 2
at the box office. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Perry attends the premiere, that came in No. 2
on the box office, of "Madea's Big Happy Family" in Los Angeles on April 19, 2011. The following year, stars began lining up for the next installment
of the Madea franchise. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Cast member
Perry attends the premiere, coming in at No. 5
at the box office, of "Alex Cross" in Los Angeles on October 15, 2012. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Executive producer Perry (L) and writer-director Tina Gordon Chism attend the premiere of "Peeples" in Los Angeles on May 8, 2013. A couple months later, "Tyler Perry's Tempation" was the No. 1
DVD and Blu-ray rental. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry arrives for the premiere of "Selma" in New York City on December 14, 2014. Earlier that month, Perry welcomed his first child
with girlfriend, Gelila Bekele. A few months earlier, Perry was confirmed to star
in "Gone Girl." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Perry attends the premiere, that topped the North American box office
, of "Boo! A Madea Halloween" in Los Angeles on October 17, 2016. The year prior, Perry was honored
at the Directors Guild of America Honors gala. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry won
the Humanitarian Award during the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Perry attends the premiere, that topped
the North American box office, of "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" in Los Angeles on October 16, 2017. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Perry presented onstage
at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 8, 2017. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Perry arrives on the red carpet premiere of "Nobody's Fool" in New York City on October 28, 2018. A couple days later, Perry announced he was closing the chapter
on Madea. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Perry appears backstage during the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 6, 2019. Later that year, "Selma" director Ava Duvernay raved about Perry's new film studio
saying "history made." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry accepts the Icon award onstage during the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. Later that year, his new film "A Fall from Grace" was announced
to debut on Netflix. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry holds a replica plaque during an unveiling ceremony honoring him
with the 2,675th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on October 1, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry attends the star unveiling ceremony honoring Dr. Phil McGraw
with the 2,688th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on February 21, 2020. A few months later, he spoke out
about the death of George Floyd. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
