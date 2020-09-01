Niecy Nash attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Niecy Nash is a married woman.

The 50-year-old actress, born Carol Ensley, announced her marriage to singer Jessica Betts in an Instagram post Monday.

Nash shared a photo of herself and Betts celebrating as they walk hand-in-hand down the aisle.

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins," she captioned the post.

Betts posted the same picture on her own account.

"I got a whole Wife @niecynash1 #Bettsofbothworlds #LoveWins," she wrote.

Actresses Halle Berry, Uzo Aduba, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Samira Wiley and Jamie Lee Curtis were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations on this beautiful union, wishing you all the happiness in the world," Berry wrote.

"Love this so much!!!! Congratulations to you both!!!" Aduba wrote.

"Congratulations!! So happy for y'all!!" Witherspoon added.

Nash also shared a photo with Ensley on Instagram Stories.

"#PlotTwist," she wrote, adding a rainbow emoji.

Nash was previously married to Don Nash and Jay Tucker. She has three children, Dominic, Donielle and Dia, with Don Nash.

Nash filed for divorce from Tucker in December. The pair announced their split in October after more than eight years of marriage.

"We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage," they said at the time.

Nash plays Raineesha Williams on Reno 911!, which returned as a Quibi revival in May. She also portrays Desna Simms on the TNT series Claws, which was renewed for a fourth and final season in October.