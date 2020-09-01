Jesse Plemons (L) and Kirsten Dunst attend the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey has signed on to voice the lead character in the upcoming Hank the Cowdog podcast series, based on John R. Erickson's children's book series of the same name.

The actor is also executive producing the podcast, which hails from Tri-State Pictures, HTC Productions and Q Code.

Filmmaker Jeff Nichols, who worked with McConaughey on 2012 film Mud, is writing, directing and executive producing the series.

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Jordan, Joel Edgerton, Scoot McNairy and John R. Erickson will also be providing voices for the five-part podcast, which will be released on Sept. 14 through all major podcast platforms.

The book series has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

The podcast will follow Hank, who is the self-declared head of ranch security at the Texas ranch that he calls home. Hank will solve a host of tangled mysteries and capers along with his trusty sidekick Drover, voiced by Plemons.