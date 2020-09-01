Google is paying homage to cartoonist Jackie Ormes with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating cartoonist and activist Jackie Ormes with a new Doodle.

Ormes had her groundbreaking single panel, titled Patty-Jo 'n' Ginger, appear in the Pittsburgh Courier for the first time on this day in 1945.

Google's homepage features a slideshow of artwork from Philadelphia-based guest artist Liz Montague that chronicles Ormes life from self-taught artist to successful humorist.

Ormes' satirical comic strips challenged derogatory portrayals of Black female characters who faced real-life issues. She is widely recognized as the first and only Black female newspaper cartoonist of her time in the United States.

She had her first comic strip, titled Torchy Brown in Dixie to Harlem, published in the Pittsburgh Courier in 1937. Ormes has released comic strips Candy, her longest-running series Patty-Jo'n' Ginger and her final comic, Torchy in Heartbeats.

Ormes made history in 1949 by designing a Patty-Jo doll, one of the first high quality American Black dolls.

Ormes was posthumously inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists' Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Will Eisner Comic Industry Hall of Fame in 2018.