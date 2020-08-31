Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns became the new Universal Champion in controversial fashion at WWE Payback.

Reigns took part in the Triple Threat main event match along with defending champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman on Sunday.

Reigns, however, did not join the match until well after The Fiend and Strowman had already decimated each other.The Fiend had thrown Strowman through a table, battered him with steel steps and launched The Monster Among Men from the top rope which destroyed the ring and caused it to collapse.

Paul Heyman, the former advocate for Brock Lesnar who now manages Reigns, had the Big Dog sign the contract for the match as he made his way to the destroyed ring.

Reigns used a steel chair on Strowman and survived the Mandible Claw from The Fiend who had recovered. Reigns kicked The Fiend below the belt to send him out of the ring and unleashed a Spear on Strowman to earn the three count and become the new, Universal Champion.

Alexa Bliss, who has had a number of encounters with The Fiend, was notably watching the match and The Fiend from the backstage area.

Also at Payback, Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks defended their titles against the unlikely duo of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Bayley is also the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Jax and Baszler don't like each other, but agreed that they could defeat the dominant Banks and Bayley together. Baszler and Jax worked well as a team and stayed in the match despite Banks and Bayley concentrating on Jax's left knee.

Baszler tagged herself in after Banks and Bayley were unable to lift up Jax for a Double Suplex. Baszler simultaneously locked in the Kirifuda Clutch on Bayley and the Half-Muta Lock on Banks.

Baszler then used Banks' arm to apply more pressure to Bayley, causing her to tap out. Baszler and Jax are the new Women's Tag Team Champions. The era of Bayley Dos Straps has come to a close.

Keith Lee was in action against Randy Orton after the former NXT Champion made his Raw debut last week. The Limitless One made his way to the ring while dressed up as Broly from Dragon Ball Super.

Lee used his superior size and strength to manhandle Orton like no one has before.

The Viper did connect with his signature Draping DDT and attempted an RKO, but Lee blocked it. Lee then took out Orton with a thunderous Spirit Bomb to win the match in convincing fashion.

Other moments from WWE Payback included The Riott Squad defeating The IIconics; Bobby Lashley defeating Apollo Crews to become the new United States Champion; Big E defeating Sheamus; Matt Riddle defeating King Corbin; and Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeating Seth Rollins and his disciple Murphy.

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio finally got revenge on Rollins after Murphy accidentally kicked The Monday Night Messiah. Dominik Mysterio took advantage of the situation and nailed Murphy with a 619 followed by a Frog Splash to win the match.