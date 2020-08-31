Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Spanish singer Rosalía is the newest MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam ambassador.

The 26-year-old recording artist confirmed Monday that she collaborated with MAC Cosmetics on a new lipstick that will help raise funds for women's rights and LGBTQ communities.

Advertisement

"I am so blessed to be part of the #MACVIVAGLAM campaign as the newest Global ambassador for @maccosmetics," Rosalía said on Instagram.

"This campaign has inspired me since I was a young girl because 100% of the lipstick selling price goes towards local organizations to help those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS, supporting women and girls and helping the LGBTQIA+ community," she added.

The lipstick, called V26, is the 26th lipstick to emerge from the MAC Viva Glam campaign.

"We are beyond proud to join forces with the incomparable Rosalía, who will elevate the Mac Viva Glam campaign to new levels this year," MAC Viva Glam Fund chairman John Demsey said in a press release.

Rosalía's lipstick is a matte, bright orange-red that will retail for $19. The money will go to the MAC Viva Glam fund.

"The incredible charisma, energy and strength of Rosalía is the perfect incarnation of this vibrant, saturated red," MAC Cosmetics director of makeup artistry Baltasar González Pinel told Billboard. "Taking it's roots in flamenco, Rosalía's art mixes genres and emotions -- it takes risks, it is full of generosity, it is pure brilliance."

Advertisement

The MAC Viva Glam campaign has raised over $500 million since its launch in 1994.

Rosalía is known for the singles "Malamente," "Di mi nombre," "Con Altura" with J Balvin and El Guincho and "TKN" with Travis Scott. She released her second studio album, El mal querer, in November 2018.