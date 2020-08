Van Morrison performs in concert at Salle Pleyel in Paris on November 17, 2017. The musician turns 75 on August 31. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Richard Gere arrives on the red carpet at "The Dinner" premiere at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 24, 2017, in New York City. The actor turns 71 on August 31. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo