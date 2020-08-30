Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Leslie Hamilton, the twin sister of Terminator and Beauty and the Beast icon Linda Hamilton, has died at age 63.

Freas' obituary said the New Jersey hospice nurse died "unexpectedly."

No cause of death was specified.

"Leslie was the consummate caretaker, and devoted her life to helping her children and the lives of others," the obit said. "She was an avid fisherwoman through the years, and was not shy about out-fishing anyone who joined her. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind."

She is survived by her children, Ashley, Adam, Kendall; her twin Linda; sister Laura; brother Ford and stepbrother Jeffrey.

Freas served as her sister's body double in 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day.