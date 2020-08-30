Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- English author Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley in 1797
-- Civil rights leader Roy Wilkins in 1901
-- Actor Fred MacMurray in 1908
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ted Williams in 1918
-- Businessman Warren Buffett in 1930 (age 90)
-- U.S. astronaut Jack Swigert in 1931
-- Musician John Phillips in 1935
-- Actor Elizabeth Ashley in 1939 (age 81)
-- French Olympic champion skier Jean-Claude Killy in 1943 (age 77)
-- Cartoonist Robert Crumb in 1943 (age 77)
-- Newspaper columnist Molly Ivins in 1944
-- Actor Peggy Lipton in 1946
-- Comedian Lewis Black in 1948 (age 72)
-- Actor Timothy Bottoms in 1951 (age 69)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Robert Parish in 1953 (age 67)
-- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 1954 (age 66)
-- Actor Michael Chiklis in 1963 (age 57)
-- Actor Michael Michele in 1966 (age 54)
-- Actor Cameron Diaz in 1972 (age 48)
-- Journalist Lisa Ling in 1973 (age 47)
-- Tennis player Andy Roddick in 1982 (age 38)
-- Actor Michael Grant Terry in 1984 (age 36)
-- Singer Bebe Rexha in 1989 (age 31)
-- Actor/singer Trevor Jackson in 1996 (age 24)
-- Actor Raffey Cassidy in 2001 (age 19)