Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- British King Henry V in 1387
-- English philosopher John Locke in 1632
-- Author/poet Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. in 1809
-- Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 1813
-- Automotive inventor Charles Kettering in 1876
-- Actress Ingrid Bergman in 1915
-- Actor Isabel Sanford in 1917
-- Jazz saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker in 1920
-- NASCAR racer Wendell Scott in 1921
-- British filmmaker Richard Attenborough in 1923
-- Jazz/pop singer Dinah Washington in 1924
-- Filmmaker William Friedkin in 1935 (age 85)
-- U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 1936
-- Actor Elliott Gould in 1938 (age 82)
-- TV personality Robin Leach in 1941
-- Scientist Temple Grandin in 1947 (age 73)
-- Entertainer Michael Jackson in 1958
-- Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield in 1959 (age 61)
-- Actor Rebecca De Mornay in 1959 (age 61)
-- Actor Carla Gugino in 1971 (age 49)
-- Actor Lea Michele in 1986 (age 34)
-- Pop singer Liam Payne in 1993 (age 27)