Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return for a third Bill & Ted Movie, MTV presents the 2020 Video Music Awards and Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai moves to Netflix this weekend.

In addition, Moana's Auli'i Cravalho stars in an adaptation of novel Sorta Like a Rockstar, titled All Together Now, Top Gear presents its 28th season and Roman Reigns returns to WWE to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at pay-per-view event Payback.

Here's a rundown of some of the films, TV shows and award shows that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' -- VOD

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are back as slackers Bill and Ted in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which hits video-on-demand services and select theaters on Friday. Bill and Ted, now in their 50s, are trying to bring harmony to the universe by creating amazing music.

'This Is the Year' -- thisistheyear.film

A nerdy high schooler (Lorenzo Henrie) tries to win over the girl of his dreams, Zoey (Alyssa Jirrels), by attending the year's biggest music festival. The film, from director David Henrie and executive producer Selena Gomez, will be premiere virtually Friday at 7:30 p.m. EDT on thisistheyear.film. Tickets cost $11.99.

'All Together Now' -- Netflix

Moana star Auli'i Cravalho stars in this film adaptation of of novel Sorta Like a Rockstar, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Cravalho stars as Amber who is pursing her dream of attending Carnegie Mellon University. She must overcome challenges, including homelessness, with the help of friends and teachers.

'Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe' -- Disney+

Stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb travel the galaxy to save their sister Candace after she is abducted by aliens in this animated film that comes to Disney+ on Friday. Original stars Vincent Martella, Ashley Tisdale, Caroline Rhea, Dee Bradley Baker and Alyson Stoner return.

'The Binge' -- Hulu

All drugs and alcohol are illegal except for one night a year in comedy film The Binge, set for release Friday on Hulu. Skyler Gisondo, Dexter Darden, Eduardo Franco and Vince Vaughn star.

TV

'Cobra Kai' Seasons 1 and 2 -- Netflix

The first two seasons of Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai are moving from YouTube to Netflix on Friday. Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the first Karate Kid film and features original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively.

'Top Gear' Season 28 -- BBC America

Top Gear races back onto BBC America Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT with a new special set in Nepal. Hosts Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris will travel from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang while exploring Nepal. New episodes will then air every Sunday for six weeks.

'Love Fraud' -- Showtime

Showtime presents a four-part docuseries Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT that follows the search for Richard Scott Smith, a man who has used the internet and his charms to steal money from unsuspecting women for 20 years. The victims have banned together and have hired a bounty hunter to bring Smith to justice.

WWE Payback -- WWE Network

Universal Champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt is set for an epic confrontation against a returning Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat title match Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT on the WWE Network. Bayley and Sasha Banks will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Music

'MTV Video Music Awards 2020' -- MTV, BET, VH1, Nickelodeon, CW

MTV presents their annual Video Music Awards ceremony Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and on multiple Viacom stations. Keke Palmer serves as host with Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, BTS, The Weeknd, CNCO, Doja Cat, Maluma, Black Eyed Peas and DaBaby set to perform.