Aug. 28 (UPI) -- New mom Maren Morris says spending more time with her son is the "silver lining" of quarantining during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 30-year-old country music singer discussed Hayes, her 5-month-old son with her husband, Ryan Hurd, during Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Advertisement

Morris said things are "going pretty okay" with the new baby, considering her touring schedule and other events were "completely wiped out."

"We have a lot more free time to devote our attention to Hayes," she said.

Morris said hunkering down with her family at home has been the "silver lining" of the year.

"We never get that first year back with our newborn. To really be here at home, for like the first time in like a decade? I'm sure all of us have seen more of our spouses than we ever have, so it's been a trial," she said.

In addition to motherhood, Morris said she's started writing new music.

"I am starting to write again. I'm back in a headspace where I can be a little more creative and not so mom-brained. I've written a handful of songs via Zoom and safe distantly," she said. "It's kind of nice to use my brain in that way again."

Morris said she's looking forward to performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards in September. Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and other stars are also slated to perform.

"It's going to be really emotional, just to get to play music live in any capacity," Morris said.

The interview ended with a recording of Morris performing her song "The Bones." The song appears on her second studio album, Girl, released in March 2019.

Morris gave birth to her son in March. She said on Watch What Happens Live in July that she plans to share less of her son on social media after being criticized by mom shamers.