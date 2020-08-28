Liam Payne attends the Y100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in 2017. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Liam Payne attends the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Liam Payne is engaged to his girlfriend, Maya Henry, after two years of dating. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Liam Payne is engaged to be married.

Us Weekly reported Friday that the 26-year-old singer is engaged to his girlfriend, Maya Henry, after two years of dating.

Payne's rep confirmed the news to People.

Payne and Henry, 20, were spotted during an outing Thursday in London. Henry was wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand.

Payne and Henry were first linked in August 2018 following Payne's split from Cheryl. Payne and Cheryl have a 3-year-old son, Bear.

Payne and Henry made their relationship Instagram official in September.

"Sometimes I don't recognize this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though," Payne captioned the post.

Payne went on to thank Henry "for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realize how perfect my life really is."

Payne came to fame with the British boy band One Direction, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2015. The group celebrated its 10th anniversary in July by thanking fans and launching a new website.

Payne released his debut studio album, LP1, in December. The album features the singles "Strip That Down," "Get Low" and "Bedroom Floor."