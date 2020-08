Jack Black holds a replica plaque during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,645th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on September 18, 2018. The actor turns 51 on August 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Shania Twain attends the premiere of "I Still Believe" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 7. She turns 55 on August 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- German poet/novelist/dramatist Johann von Goethe in 1749

-- Elizabeth Ann Seton, first U.S.-born saint of the Roman Catholic Church, in 1774

-- Comic book artist Jack Kirby in 1917

-- New Zealand novelist Janet Frame in 1924

-- Former baseball Manager Lou Piniella in 1943 (age 77)

-- Singer/actor David Soul in 1943 (age 77)

-- Actor Luis Guzman in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Daniel Stern in 1957 (age 63)

-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Emma Samms in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Jennifer Coolidge in 1961 (age 59)

-- Director David Fincher in 1962 (age 58)

-- Singer Shania Twain in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Billy Boyd in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Jack Black in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Jason Priestley in 1969 (age 51)

-- Executive Sheryl Sandberg in 1969 (age 51)

-- Figure skater Todd Eldredge in 1971 (age 49)

-- Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans in 1971 (age 49)

-- Singer LeAnn Rimes in 1982 (age 38)

-- Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, captured in 2006 and held captive by Palestinian militants for more than five years, in 1986 (age 34)

-- Singer Florence Welch in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Armie Hammer in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Quvenzhane Wallis in 2003 (age 17)